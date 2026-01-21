SEVERE SHORTAGE: American Red Cross blood supply drops due to flu and winter weather

CLEVELAND — The need is greater than ever. The American Red Cross is asking for your help right now. The agency is facing a critical blood shortage as we enter late January.

"In the last month, we've seen a higher demand from our hospital partners for blood, and it's drawn down our national supply by about 35 percent. Of course, cold winter weather has canceled many blood drives, too," said Christy Peters, regional communications director for American Red Cross Northern Ohio

The Red Cross says this is one of the worst flu seasons in nearly 20 years—sidelining many donors and disrupting their routine donation schedule.

"It's impacting so many, and that means they're not eligible to give blood. And of course, add to that the cold winter temperatures where people really shouldn't be out, if they're not coming to blood drives. All of those factors combined have put us in a severe shortage," Peters said.

Hospitals are forced to triage critical blood products and work to prioritize their blood supply. So far, 400 blood drives have been canceled due to extreme winter weather. And with the way things are going, they say the greater concern is that more blood drives will be postponed or canceled in the near future.

The shortage is especially acute for platelets and for Type O, A Negative, and B Negative blood.

"Most people don't realize that every two seconds someone in the us needs blood. And despite so many medical advancements—-the only way we can get blood is when volunteer donors step forward and give," Peters said.

Longtime donors and American Red Cross workers say folks should act now, given how rapidly their supply has dropped.

Every pint given can help save three lives.

"Giving blood is something everybody can do. I'm driven by the feeling that I'm making a difference in somebody's life. If somebody has cancer, is terminal because of a car crash or a mother who is giving birth to a child and has lost a lot of blood. That's why I do it," said Michael Lieske, a longtime blood donor.

Blood drives are happening regularly. The process from sign-up to donation and recovery takes roughly 45 minutes.

If you want to give back and help save a life, you can book an appointment to give blood or platelets now by using the Blood Donor App or visiting RedCrossBlood.org.

The American Red Cross says those who come to give through Jan. 25 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LX in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The winner and guest will receive two tickets to Super Bowl LX, access to day-of, in-stadium pregame activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare, three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 6-9, 2026), plus a $1,000 gift card for expenses.

And those who donate Jan. 26 - Feb. 28 will receive a $20 e-gift card to a location of their choice.