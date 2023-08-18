Sexual battery charge dropped against Chester Township officer

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — At a hearing Friday, a felony sexual battery charge filed against a Chester Township officer earlier this month was dropped.

Officer Nicholas J. Iacampo was arrested earlier this month after "serious" allegations were made against him involving a teenage complainant while the officer was on duty, according to officials.

The charge against him was dismissed at a hearing Friday. Prosecutors in court would only tell News 5 that the charge was dismissed for now. News 5 has reached out to the Lake County Prosecutor's Office for more details.

Following Iacampo's arrest, Township Police Chief Craig Young told News 5 a 16-year-old girl reported an isolated incident that happened on Aug. 6 at a local church, which led to the sexual battery charge.

According to Chester Township Police, Iacampo had been with the department for four years and did not usually patrol the schools.

"Nicholas Iacampo was a road patrol officer that was assigned to the second half of the school season at West Geauga schools. Our main SRO was out on medical leave. So we assigned Nick in that role through the end of the school year," said Young.

The Chester Township Police Department collaborated with the Geauga County Prosecutor’s Office and requested assistance from the Lake County Sheriff's Office. The Lake County Sheriff's Office conducted the investigation that led to Iacampo being taken into custody.

He was placed on administrative leave while the allegations were investigated.

