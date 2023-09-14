Shaker Heights High School Thursday football game to play without fans, marching band

The Shaker Heights High School football game against Maple Heights High School will be played without the presence of fans or a marching band on Thursday night due to a possible threat relating to the game.

Additionally, Shaker Heights Middle School band students who were held at Shaker Heights Middle School in preparation for Thursday’s game will be dismissed to a guardian.

The district administration and the Shaker Heights Police Department are investigating the threat, and no other information is available at this point.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Thursday Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.