Shaker Heights mayor says city DEI programs aren’t going anywhere despite national rollbacks

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) have been a topic of national discussion, with many companies ending their DEI programs. However, right here in Northeast Ohio, one city is pushing forward with its DEI initiatives.

While DEI programs are sometimes criticized for fostering division, Shaker Heights Mayor David Weiss believes they have been key to uniting the community and driving growth, reaffirming that these programs aren’t going anywhere.

“It's important to us; we think it brings a richness to our community that makes us attractive for people to come and for them to stay,” said Weiss.

The city has promoted DEI initiatives for years, including hiring Chief DEI Officer Colleen Jackson in 2021.

“All the efforts that we do here in Shaker Heights around diversity, equity and inclusion are to create the kind of community that we want to be a part of,” said Jackson.

The city has also created a city council-sanctioned committee to address DEI issues. For the second year in a row, Shaker Heights offers community engagement microgrants to fund projects promoting DEI.

“These were residents in our community who said, we are going to change the dynamics, we're going to change our community and embrace diversity,” said Weiss.

The fund will come from the Diversity Committee’s budget of $7,500, with up to $2,500 going to three different projects.

“We’re looking to our residents to help, give input and provide feedback on what they would like to see in our community,” said Mayor Weiss.

Despite Shaker Heights’ commitment to diversity, many DEI programs nationwide have been rolled back since President Donald Trump’s executive orders terminated mandates on DEI programs, supported by Ohio Senator Jerry Cirino.

“While some people may have had their hearts in the right place when it started, it has proven to be a destructive force. It has not improved race relations. And it has actually encouraged discrimination of people who don't fit certain narratives, and that is not allowed in our constitution,” said Cirino.

But that doesn't deter Weiss or the work the city is doing.

“Frankly, we don't view DEI as a political issue, and this is a community and person-to-person issue that we think is important and adds value to our community,” said Wiess.

Shaker Heights plans to continue pushing forward with the initiatives they believe in.

“We'll find more creative ways to do it. I’m not giving up. I'm so proud of Shaker that Shaker's not giving up, and, again, it's not a political mandate, it is a philosophy, it is a value, and it runs through everything we do, whatever you call it,” said Jackson.

“Yeah, we may be a bit of a contrarian in the current environment, but so be it,” said Weiss.

The city has more initiatives planned, including community events and conversations. Regarding the microgrants, the city is accepting applications until March 28. For more information, CLICK HERE.