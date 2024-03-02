Sharing is caring: Baby born on Leap Day shares special connection with parents

There is a one in 1,461 chance of being born on Feb. 29. However, this family has not one but three Leap Day birthdays.

New parents, Billy and Tiffany Turner, were both born on Leap Day.

On Thursday, Feb. 29, their baby girl, Mya Marie Turner, was born, meaning she shares this rare birthday with both of her parents.

"We all share the same birthday now it's like we're connected in ways I would never imagine," Billy said.

Billy said the original intent was not to have a Leap Day baby; however, when Tiffany got pregnant, the doctor informed them the baby's due date would be March 1.

"Once we found out her due date was March 1, we were like, 'alright, well maybe we can plan for the 29,'" Billy said.

And if three Leap Day birthdays were not enough, Billy and Tiffany also got married on a Leap Day.

"When it was time for us to get married, it was on a leap year and I was like 'why not get married on a leap year,'" Tiffany said.

Now, you may be wondering how exactly all of this happened, but like Mya's date of birth, Tiffany and Billy's shared birthday was merely coincidental.

"When we first got together, he left his wallet at my house, and it was laying there open, and I was like, 'oh, he forgot his wallet,'" Tiffany said. "And I was just admiring his picture when I noticed the birthday and I was like, 'hold on this is not real' because I also have the same birthday."

Mya was one of 13 babies born at Summa General Hospital in Akron on Thursday, but she may have been the only one who has to have a conjoined birthday party with their parents.

"There's a lot of Leaplings out there, but ours is rare phenomenon," Tiffany said.