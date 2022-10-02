She Builds is empowering underserved women with important life skills

AKRON, Ohio — A collaboration between Rebuilding Together, community members, volunteers and homeowners, She Builds gives volunteers the ability to bring their experiences to each project to renovate community spaces and homes.

Not only are community members given the opportunity to give back but underserved women are empowered to improve their health and safety conditions by taking home repair training classes to also assist in the renovation projects taken on by She Builds and to make home repairs in their own homes.

For their current project, She Builds is completing some necessary updates at The Highlands, the only licensed residential teen pregnancy shelter in the state of Ohio. It provides critical services to homeless or at-risk pregnant teens and their babies.

In regards to the mission of Rebuilding Together, Chief Executive Officer Pam Schullerman had this to say to News 5 photographer Amanda Smith-Teutsch:

"I think it's a great way to give back, I think it's a great way for women to have an understanding of how to do things for themselves and then put it into action. And it's expensive, non-profits struggle with raising money and maintaining programs and services so it's a great partnership."

Rebuilding Together is a nationwide program that does projects like this all across the country.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.