'She doesn't sit at a desk, she comes into the community' — CLE councilman praises new interim police chief

CLEVELAND — With the shakeup in the City of Cleveland safety leadership, the Deputy Chief of Staff for the Cleveland Division of Police will now take the helm as the Chief of the Cleveland Division of Police.

Dorothy Todd is the interim Chief of Police, effective Feb. 24, according to the city. Todd has been with the Cleveland Division of Police for 24 years, serving in various leadership roles.

Interim Chief Todd started her career with the Cleveland Division of Police in September 2000. In 2012, Todd was promoted to the rank of Sergeant. In 2017, Todd became a Cleveland Division of Police lieutenant.

In 2019, Todd was promoted to commander, overseeing the Third District. Cleveland City Councilman Richard A. Starr, Ward 5, worked with Todd while she was serving in the Third District.

"Hey, some residents were talking about some things going on in 3rd District and I used to just email to her, sometimes it would be 10 'o clock at night 10 in the morning, 3 in the morning and she always responded. And one time I found myself asking her like, when do you get off? She said I might be off, but I have police officers working 24/7," said Starr.

Starr said Todd has been active in the community.

"She doesn't sit at a desk; she doesn't just sit there. She comes into the community, goes to the meetings, and talks to residents. So that type of personality I want to see it spill out into the police force," said Starr.

In September 2022, Dorothy Todd was sworn in as the city's deputy chief and chief of staff at the Cleveland Division of Police. The city said Todd served as the incident commander for presidential visits, the Cleveland Air Show, major sporting events, concerts, parades and marches.

"Beautiful soul, and what I mean by beautiful soul is, what you see is what you get. I don't remember seeing her too frustrated, too furious; she's calm, collected, but she's also strategic." Starr continued. "I think the City of Cleveland is going to see that this chief is someone that is someone that is going to be there. And I'm going to reach out and let her know I still think highly of her."