Cleveland Public Safety Director Karrie Howard resigns; new police chief announced

Karrie Howard has resigned from his position as Public Safety Director of Cleveland after the Assistant Safety Director was involved in a crash in a city-owned vehicle last Saturday in Warrensville Heights.

Jakimah Dye’s driving privileges were suspended and an internal investigation was launched after she rear-ended another vehicle on the afternoon of Feb. 17. Warrensville Heights Police told News 5 that there were children in the car at the time of the crash.

Public Safety Director Karrie Howard responded to the Warrensville Heights crash scene. A city spokesperson says as her supervisor, it's protocol for Howard to take her for drug and alcohol testing.

RELATED: HR suspends driving privileges of Cleveland's Assistant Director of Public Safety amid crash investigation

On Friday, the City of Cleveland announced that Howard resigned from his position, effective immediately. Police Chief Dornat “Wayne” Drummond is filling the role of Interim Public Safety Director, the city said.

Deputy Chief Dorothy Todd will be promoted to the permanent role of Chief of Police. Todd has served the division for 20 years.

One year ago, Howard was criticized for controversial comments he made about Irish police in Cleveland during a public safety discussion.

“I can point to history where it works in this country,” said Howard. “Irish at the time were not considered white, the Irish flooded the police departments, the Irish flooded fire departments, the Irish flooded safety forces, to the point that we have bagpipes and kilts and all this green when we celebrate it. When we see a problem, when we talk about rebuilding, we are at a critical time when we can absolutely rebuild."

Those comments resulted in the Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association holding a vote of no confidence in him on Feb. 13, 2023.

Watch our report from last year:

CPPA issues vote of no confidence after safety director's 'Irish' comments

RELATED: Police association issues overwhelming vote of no confidence after safety director's 'Irish' comments