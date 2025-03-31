Sherwin-Williams to light up new Downtown HQ sign April 7

CLEVELAND — Sherwin-Williams is expected to move into its Global Headquarters and Research and Development Center in quarter four of 2025, the company announced Monday.

Its new Global Headquarters, located in Downtown Cleveland, is expected to light up the Cleveland skyline on April 7. The company said its logo will be prominent on the building for the first time in more than a century.

The company said there are signs on both the east and west-facing sides that will be visible from afar. The sign has a width of 106 feet across, and each letter is between 7 to 11 feet tall.

The Research and Development Center, a $250 million facility, is expected to house 900 employees in Brecksville. It was built on the former Veterans Administration facility, which had been vacant for quite some time. The company broke ground on the site in 2021.

