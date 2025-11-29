Shoppers pack Cleveland holiday market on Black Friday, choosing local over big-box deals

CLEVELAND — While many shoppers traditionally spend Black Friday hunting for big-box bargains, Clevelanders turned their attention to something a little more homegrown this year. Crowds packed the opening night of The Cleveland Market's holiday market on Friday.

“Cleveland has an affinity for Clevelanders. There’s kind of this in-this-together spirit,” said Mike Hamme, with The Cleveland Market.

Even with a tight economy, shoppers said they were being thoughtful, not skipping Black Friday entirely, but choosing where their dollars go.

“Yeah you definitely want to go out on Black Friday and find a deal but things are a bit tight this year,” said Nat Foot with the clothing brand St. Pierre. “Just being a bit smarter with spending habits.”

Vendors said they’re feeling that shift, too.

Kristin Hudgens, owner of Un Amore, said the turnout meant more this year.

“The economy is rough, so I really appreciate people coming out to the market and supporting local,” Hudgens said.

For many, supporting local businesses during the holidays is a way to invest directly in their community.

Shoppers said the market’s atmosphere, with music, festive booths and Cleveland-themed merchandise, offered a more personal alternative to crowded malls and online flash sales.

The Cleveland Holiday Market continues through Sunday.