Shortage in chemo drugs could affect treatment for cancer patients

BEACHWOOD, Ohio — Hospitals are facing another shortage, this one affects two drugs used for chemotherapy and that's forcing doctors to adjust or delay care for cancer patients.

A cancer diagnosis is something no one wants to receive.

"The hospital saved my life, the Gathering Place saved my soul, that is what we're all about," said CEO of The Gathering Place Michele Seyraniana.

At The Gathering Place, they help ease the pain that Michele knows all too well. Her daughter was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer at 4 years old. She was given a 20% chance to live, but thanks to the doctors at Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, along with the treatment she's received, here she is more than 20 years later, cancer free.

“Thank goodness that all of the different treatments are available,” said Michele.

But a shortage across the US in the drugs carboplatin and cisplatin has caused many problems for patients receiving chemo treatment,

“We are currently aggressively monitoring cisplatin, carboplatin five fluoro uracil and methotrexate,” said Patricia A. Roberts, the Director of Pharmacy and Oncology for the University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center.

Roberts tells News 5 they are dealing with those same shortages.

According to the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, a survey showed of the 27 largest cancer centers across the country, 93% have reported a shortage in the chemotherapy drug carboplatin, and 70% reported a shortage in the drug cisplatin. For now, UH is getting what it can.

“We aggressively manage through all of the vendors that we have the ability to procure any amount of these medications,” said Roberts.

But in some cases, when the drug is not available, they evaluate what they have left, then discuss possibly changing patients’ care.

“We see whether we can use alternative agents, lower doses, change regimens in certain patient populations that are affected by the drug shortage,” said Roberts.

Which is something Michele can't even fathom.

“Cancer itself is frightening, but then to potentially be faced with the fact that you may not have access to the drugs you need is even more frightening,” said Michele.

So as they relieve stress on those with cancer along with their loved ones, they are prepared for the added burden this shortage could bring.

“You hear some of these tough stories, but you see people being resilient and having hope,” said Michele.

The US Food and Drug Administration is working to provide solutions for the shortage. They are allowing temporary importation of foreign-approved versions of cisplatin from FDA-registered factories.

The Cleveland Clinic released the following statement regarding the shortage, which has also affected them:

"Like other health systems across the country, we are being impacted by a shortage of some cancer medications. However, we are fortunate to have a dedicated drug shortage pharmacist who helps us navigate and mitigate these shortages. In addition, we work closely with manufacturers and supply chain teams. In most cases, we are able to lessen the impact of the shortage and ensure patients are getting the medications they need. In some cases, our pharmacists and physicians work together to provide alternate medications or formulations for our patients, and in rare cases, may need to postpone certain cancer treatments."



Watch live and local news any time:

Browns Unleashed

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.