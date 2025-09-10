Should parents take responsibility for youth crime? Lorain weighs new safety proposals

LORAIN, Ohio — Lorain leaders are pursuing new solutions to tackle the city’s crime. Several safety proposals, including an ordinance to hold parents accountable for their children’s actions and to criminalize sleeping in public, are drawing both praise and criticism.

Stacey Gordon, 35, says the world has changed dramatically since she was growing up on Lorain’s Southside.

“It is starting to get scary,” the mother of two said. “[It] seems like every day these young kids are shooting for no reason. Nobody fights anymore.”

It’s a complaint Ward 6 Lorain City Council member Angel Arroyo said he gets regularly.

“On a nightly basis, you might hear some gunshots, unfortunately,” he said.

He told News 5 he’s eager to pursue potential solutions, especially when it comes to the safety of the city’s young people.

“As a single father with a 12-year-old daughter myself, it’s not easy raising a child. But at the same time, it’s a responsibility that we have,” he said.

In the most recent city council meeting, members heard several proposals to improve public safety. One ordinance would charge parents or guardians with a first-degree misdemeanor if their children are out past curfew and/or committing crimes.

Gordon said she would support the measure.

“Have the parents pay the price because I think then they would care more,” she said.

Others believe it could backfire. Kyriece Brooks, of Lorain Stop the Violence, said he’s already heard concerns from families about the proposal, which would include up to a $1,000 fine or up to six months in jail.

“It’s just going to cause such a crisis within the family itself. That’s going to do more harm than justice,” Brooks said.

He’s calling for more community-based solutions, better access to resources and more positive outlets, like rec centers, for young people.

Arroyo said the penalties might encourage parents to take responsibility.

“If it hits their pockets in the beginning, it’s a wakeup call to make sure your children are doing what they’re supposed to be doing and you’re doing what you’ve got to be doing to make sure your children are safe,” he said.

Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley said, “We don’t want to put the burden on the less advantaged people in our community. I think that’s why judges have discretion.”

He told News 5 the proposal is part of a larger effort to tackle crime in Lorain. His administration is also calling for repairs to improve lighting in higher crime areas.

It also introduced an ordinance that could charge people sleeping in public places, including streets, sidewalks, doorways and cars parked on public roads, with a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

That proposal also drew criticism from some who believe a citation would further add to an individual’s hardship and make it more difficult for people experiencing homelessness.

Bradley said the penalties would be a mechanism for families and individuals to receive help. He said a judge would not necessarily enforce fines or jail time, but more likely would order rehabilitation or diversion programs.

He also pointed to upcoming resources, including a project to bring affordable housing to Central Lorain.

“We also met with some faith-based leaders and community leaders and asked them what they thought some of the solutions were after some of the data,” Bradley explained.

According to recent statistics from the Lorain Police Department, violent crime is up more than 6% so far this year over last. The number of shots-fired calls has also gone up by more than 17%. But overall, cases are down, including a 16% drop in property crimes.

The safety proposals will all be considered in city council committees and include opportunities for public input. Some said they’d like to see both accountability and community-based solutions.

“Whatever it is - something needs to stop because innocent lives are being taken,” said Gordon.