Sidaway Bridge inches closer to landmark status

Cleveland City Council's Development, Planning and Sustainability Committee approved one of the last hurdles officials have had to jump through to make the city's Sidaway Bridge a landmark.

Prior to today's decision, the city's Landmark Commission voted unanimously to have the bridge recognized.

It's something Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, Ward 5 Councilman Richard Starr—whose ward the bridge is located in—and several community organizations have been working towards since News 5 originally reported on the structure's historic significance in 2020.

The final vote for its landmark status will be during the city council meeting next week on Feb. 13.

For half a century, the Sidaway Bridge has been a solemn reminder of Cleveland's segregated history. You can watch more about its cultural and historical significance in the player below:

This bridge has a story to tell

