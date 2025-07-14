Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sign unveiled for Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick Memorial Highway

On Monday, a sign was unveiled on Interstate 90, commemorating Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick, who died while on the job in 2022.

The stretch of road on I-90 West between East 72nd Street and East 105th Street was renamed "Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick Memorial Highway” this past December to honor Tetrick, who was struck by a vehicle and killed in that area while responding to a crash.

The Cleveland Division of Fire said firefighters, along with friends and family of Tetrick, attended the unveiling Monday morning.

Tetrick served 25 of his 27 years as a firefighter at Station 22 in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood. He died Nov. 19, 2022, and the man convicted of hitting and killing Tetrick is currently serving a life sentence.

