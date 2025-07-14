Sign unveiled for Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick Memorial Highway

On Monday, a sign was unveiled on Interstate 90, commemorating Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick, who died while on the job in 2022.

The stretch of road on I-90 West between East 72nd Street and East 105th Street was renamed "Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick Memorial Highway” this past December to honor Tetrick, who was struck by a vehicle and killed in that area while responding to a crash.

Stretch of I-90 renamed in honor of fallen Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick

RELATED: Stretch of I-90 renamed in honor of fallen Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick

The Cleveland Division of Fire said firefighters, along with friends and family of Tetrick, attended the unveiling Monday morning.

Tetrick served 25 of his 27 years as a firefighter at Station 22 in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood. He died Nov. 19, 2022, and the man convicted of hitting and killing Tetrick is currently serving a life sentence.