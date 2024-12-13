Stretch of I-90 renamed in honor of fallen Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick

CLEVELAND — A stretch of Interstate 90 has been renamed in honor of Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick, who died along that stretch of road while on the job back in November 2022.

Governor Mike DeWine signed into law House Bill 107, which renames a stretch of Interstate 90 between East 72nd Street and East 105th Street the “Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick Memorial Highway.”

"It’s an opportunity for us to say thank you," DeWine said.

"My dad was, is and always will continue to be the greatest thing in my life," daughter Regan Tetrick said.

News 5 Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick was killed in the line of duty in November 2022.

Tetrick died a little more than two years ago after being hit by a car on Interstate 90 while responding to a crash.

The renaming is the latest honor for the fallen firefighter who spent 25 of his 27 years on the job at station 22 in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood.

"Having this sign on the roads for decades and decades to come - people who haven’t been born yet will ask who is Johnny Tetrick," State Rep. Tom Patton, who sponsored the bill, said. "His name will be mentioned for a long time, as it should be."

The man convicted of hitting and killing Tetrick is currently serving a life sentence.

More members of the Tetrick family were scheduled to be there. However, one of Johnny’s daughters is in labor with what will be Johnny Tetrick’s first grandchild. (It’s a girl!)