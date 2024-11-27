Signature Health patient sentenced 11 years for stabbing clinician in the neck

On Tuesday, a 24-year-old patient at Signature Health in Maple Heights was sentenced to 11 years in prison for stabbing a clinician in the neck earlier this year.

In April, the Maple Heights Police Department was dispatched to Signature Health after the 49-year-old clinician was stabbed by the patient while they were in a closed room together.

Police said the victim fled from the patient after being stabbed, but the patient then began to chase the employee and allegedly continued to attack him.

Other employees then intervened by throwing a chair at the patient to slow him down until on-site security confronted the attacker at gunpoint and subdued him until police could arrive, police said.

The 24-year-old patient was charged with attempted murder and felonious assault, and the clinician was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.