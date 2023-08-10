Sisters Haven renovating Cleveland home to support pregnant women experiencing homelessness

Pregnant women experiencing homelessness in Northeast Ohio will soon have another safe and supportive housing option.

Sisters Haven, a faith-based nonprofit, is currently renovating a home in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood. By the end of the year, it plans to be able to house up to seven pregnant women, who can remain in the home until their child is approximately 9 months old. Women can be referred to Sisters Haven or contact them directly.

"There’s a critical shortage of housing for pregnant women who are experiencing homelessness," said Julie Mallett, director of mission services and development for Sisters Haven. "And what we want to do is provide a safe and supportive haven for the women and their babies in the most vulnerable time of their life. The number one cause of maternal vulnerability in Cuyahoga County is their physical environment. So, that takes a huge toll on the outcome of their pregnancy and their baby’s health."

Women who live in the home will have access to several programs and resources to help ensure a successful pregnancy and develop a plan for eventually becoming self-sufficient and living on their own.

"We want to help the moms, but we also want to help them pour into raising healthy children," said Yvonne Murchison, executive director of operations for Sisters Haven.

She had a child as a teen and said her passion for the project comes from knowing the struggles she faced, despite having support from her parents and the church community.

"So, I know how crucial that is… is definitely needed throughout your journey," Murchison said.

Mallett said the wrap-around services will focus on physical, emotional, mental, faith and family needs. There will be educational assistance and help with financial and job, and career pathways. Some of the partners include Village of Healing, Seeds of Literacy, Cuyahoga County Community College and OhioGuidestone.

"The outcome that we're hoping for is empowered mothers. We want them to have sustainable housing," Mallett said. "We want them to live in a community that has support and absolutely healthy babies. We want healthy babies."

Rocky River United Methodist Church donated the home, which sits in a historic district, to Sisters Haven. It was boarded up and full of trash. Part of the renovations include an addition, which will create additional bedrooms, to bring the total to seven, and a new kitchen. The basement will have a computer room, living room and storage.

Architect Mark Reinhold Renovations are being made on Sisters Haven's home for pregnant women experiencing homelessness.



Mallett said The Albert M. Highley Co. has been assisting them as an owner’s representative at no cost. Sisters Haven has also received help from Cleveland City Councilmembers Danny Kelly and Jenny Spencer.

The Cleveland Building and Construction Trades Council has provided volunteer labor during the renovation and plans to train Sisters Haven’s clients who have an interest in the trades.

"What Sisters Haven provides for these women is invaluable," said Dave Wondolowski, executive secretary for the Cleveland Building and Constructions Trades Council. "Eventually, some of the people that are staying here can land jobs in the building trades and become self-sufficient and have good paying jobs and good benefits. Get them skilled up and get them working. It's a win-win for everybody."

Murchison said the end goal is for the women to leave empowered.

"… leave feeling like there has been a transformation, and they can see the other side of parenthood," she said.

Mallett said community support and partnerships have made the endeavor possible.

"It's the love of Christ that we have that just empowers us to do things for mothers and children," she said.

