Six years on, Lyndhurst daycare donates thousands of pounds of food every month

LYNDHURST, Ohio — Little Stars Early Learning Center is not just feeding the minds of little ones but also the mouths of those in the community.

“So, this is the school market — we give back to the community. I have people all the way from 105 come up, even people on the west side,” said the owner of Little Stars, Asma Mujib.

Mujib started distributing food she got from the food bank the first Thursday of every month six years ago, simply to provide a community service.

“People really need it. People really use it, so I don’t mind standing out here for our hour or two hours,” said Mujib.

From there it grew. Now she'll post videos of the food she gets in on the school's Facebook page and the people line up. She passes out 400 plus boxes every Thursday totaling nearly 5,000 pounds of food.

“I have regulars that call me or text asking, ‘Is it going to be this Thursday?’” said Mujib.

They start the distribution around 10 a.m.; the line will sometimes loop in the street, and by noon most of the food would be gone.

“During the pandemic, we had cheese, milk, butter. And I have people that really, really need it,” said Mujib.

People aren't just taking for themselves, they're paying it forward by blessing others. One of those people is Rashidah Adbulhaqq.

“I'll come up here for the seniors that are not able to come from my neighborhood and then I drop it off to them,’ said Abdulhaqq.

Rashida is a mother of 6 and has been coming to Little Stars since they started. She'll take food for her home, her mom and for seven other seniors on her street.

“They’re excited because they're not able to come up and get the food and, you know, go to the store and get certain things. So, this little bit helps,” said Abdulhaqq.

Because without Mujib and a little of bit of her help, Abdulhaqq’s family and those seniors would struggle.

“It would probably be hard for them. You know, they don't really have anybody to come and help them. So, you know, I’m thankful that I’m able to,” said Abdulhaqq.

Rain or shine, Mujib will be in her regular spot, passing out boxes and bringing joy the first Thursday of every month, right in front of her daycare.

“Even though it might be cold or hot outside, I just feel when I see their faces — I feel like I’m touching their hearts,” said Mujib.

