Skeleton Grove debuts at Holden Arboretum with towering art and autumn color

KIRTLAND, Ohio — Skeleton Grove made its debut at the Holden Arboretum this weekend, transforming the gardens into a spooky fall art installation.

Ten towering skeletons, some reaching up to 12 feet tall, are now scattered across the Main Display Garden. Each display was designed and decorated by local artists and horticultural professionals, blending seasonal fun with the arboretum’s vibrant autumn backdrop.

“Whether you’re three or 93. They’re silly, they’re fun, and, you know, they’re just cool,” Beth Kelly, Director of Guest Experience at the Holden Arboretum, said.

Among the creations is a skeleton pumpkin farmer, a family of bones enjoying the outdoors, and a tribute to Vincent van Gogh. Artist Lynne Maragliano, who created the Van Gogh-themed skeleton, said her inspiration came from the painter’s deep connection to nature.

“I knew I wanted to do Van Gogh because he’s such a naturalist,” she said. “His philosophy was you have to get out. To be a better artist you have to get out and look at a structure over a period of time.”

Saturday’s opening featured an Artist Meet and Greet, where visitors had the chance to speak with the creative teams behind the designs.

Skeleton Grove is included with general admission and will remain on display at the Holden Arboretum through Nov. 2.