Skunk Fest marks 25 years in North Ridgeville

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — For Bryan Thornburg of Warrensville, Pennsylvania, this Saturday is a day he looks forward to.

“It’s a long drive but it’s worth it,” Thornburg said.

He and his fiancée have attended Skunk Fest for the past five years. But this year was different because they brought along Snickers, their very own pet skunk.

Snickers joined dozens of other furry competitors vying for titles such as Skunk King and Queen during the 25th annual festival, held Saturday at South Central Park.

The event, organized by Skunk Haven, drew more than 3,000 attendees from across the country and marked a milestone for the nation’s premier domestic skunk rescue.

Skunk Haven founder Deb Cipriani launched the festival in 2001 after rescuing her first skunk, Daisy. Since then, what started as a backyard gathering has grown into a nationally recognized celebration of rescue, education, and companionship.

The festival featured costume contests, royalty crowning, children’s activities and educational talks about caring for the misunderstood animals. Skunks in every shade mingled with curious newcomers who had never been up close to a domestic skunk.

Ken Johnson, co-creator of the skunk-themed dice game Skunk’d, said the event has given him a unique way to connect with the community.

“I think this is a great opportunity for families, especially kids, to get an appreciation for one of nature's most fascinating animals," Johnson said.

Johnson, who first attended in 2024, helped recruit vendors and unveiled a new children’s book about skunks at this year’s gathering.

Skunk Haven, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, has provided rescue, rehabilitation and advocacy for domestic skunks nationwide for more than two decades.

For skunk lovers like Thornburg, it’s also a chance to make new memories and to show that even one of nature’s most pungent animals can be celebrated for far more than its smell.