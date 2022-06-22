WESTLAKE, Ohio — Next month, a new fireworks law will go into effect that allows Ohioans to use fireworks from July 1 through 5 as well as on several other dates throughout the year. But cities across Northeast Ohio have stamped down on it.

WESTLAKE — Prohibited

The City of Westlake said its decision to ban fireworks despite the new law was made "in an effort to reduce the risk of fires and traumatic injuries" in the city.

Specifically, Westlake has passed Ordinance 1519.04 which bans the "the discharging, ignition or exploding of consumer grade fireworks (1.4G) anywhere in the City of Westlake." Small novelty items like smoke bombs,

sparklers and noisemakers are not included in the legislation and still may be used by Westlake residents.

Click Here to read the ordinance.

Westlake said it hopes residents visit its July 4 celebration as a safe alternative to consumer fireworks.

The city's July 4 celebration is scheduled for 10 p.m. at Clague Park, 1400 Clague Road, on Independence Day.

ROCKY RIVER — Prohibited

Rocky River said in a notice on its website that it has also banned fireworks. The city passed an ordinance on May 23, "regulating and prohibiting the possession, discharge, ignition or exploding of fireworks."

Click Here to read the city's notice.

CLEVELAND — Prohibited

The city said it continues to prohibit fireworks except for "novelty or trick fireworks" as well as sparklers.

Click Here to read Cleveland's ordinance.

TWINSBURG — Prohibited

Earlier this month, Twinsburg passed an ordinance prohibiting consumer-grade fireworks.

"The fireworks ordinance has reaffirmed prior ordinances which prohibit the discharge, ignition, or explosion of fireworks in the city of Twinsburg," the city said.

Click Here to read the city's ordinance.

VERMILION — Prohibited

The city passed its ordinance banning fireworks on June 13. The ordinance states that "no person shall discharge, ignite or explode any fireworks in the municipality."

EASTLAKE — Prohibited

Eastlake also prohibits fireworks despite the new law.

"We, as a city, have decided to opt out and the discharging of fireworks in the city will remain illegal. Thank you in advance," the city said.

MENTOR — Prohibited

City officials voted on June 7 to opt out of the new law and continue to prohibit fireworks. According to the city, residents may still possess fireworks, it's just illegal to discharge them.

“The Mentor Police Department wants to remind everyone it is illegal to discharge/ignite fireworks in the city,” Mentor Police Chief Ken Gunsch said on the city's website, “It is a first-degree misdemeanor if you are cited for discharging fireworks.”

Click Here for more info.

HUDSON — Allowed (Follows state law)

Hudson officials said the city will follow the new state law and allow fireworks during the select days permitted by the state—which means you may set off consumer-grade fireworks for the upcoming holiday.

Click Here for more info.

PROHIBITED BY OTHER CITIES

These cities have also opted out and prohibited the use of fireworks.

Highland Heights

Brook Park

Brunswick

Brecksville

Strongsville

North Royalton

Oberlin

Parma

Berea - view the city's opt-out ordinance here.

Broadview Heights

Orange Village

This list above will be updated in the coming days as more cities may choose to opt out.

THE NEW OHIO LAW

In addition to allowing fireworks from July 1 to 5, the new law will allow consumer-grade (1.4g) fireworks to be purchased and set off on New Year's Day, Memorial Day weekend, Juneteenth, Cinco de Mayo and Labor Day weekend.

Click Here to read the state fireworks legislation signed by Gov. Mike DeWine. He signed the bill allowing fireworks into law last November. Watch more in the player below.

Ohioans will soon be able to legally set off fireworks but only on certain days

However, the law allows local municipalities to restrict or outright ban fireworks in their jurisdictions—something many cities have opted to do, as you can see from the list above.

Before this new law, those caught setting off fireworks could face a $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail. The previous law allowed consumers to purchase and possess consumer-grade fireworks but required consumers to transport them out of state within 48 hours.

News 5 spoke to Ohioans who are excited about the opportunity to set off their own fireworks as well as store owners who urged caution and safety using them. You can watch more in the player below.

Northeast Ohioans stock up on fireworks as new state law approaches July 1

CLICK HERE to read more about fireworks safety from the American Pyrotechnics Safety and Education Foundation.

RELATED: Northeast Ohioans stock up on fireworks as new state law approaches July 1

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.