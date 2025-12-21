Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Small fire at popular Lakewood restaurant leaves customers frustrated from cancellations

A small fire at Pier West restaurant in Lakewood Sunday morning led to cancelled reservations and frustrated customers.
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — A small fire at Pier W restaurant in Lakewood Sunday morning led to canceled reservations and frustrated customers.

"You know I got a text a couple days ago confirming the reservation. We came in from Chicago for Christmas and birthdays with mom, and we had this reservation for months and she was really looking forward to it and so it's really too bad. But no we didn't get any— we just found out when we walked up, so," one customer said.

The Lakewood Fire Department told News 5 they responded to Pier W for a small brush leaf fire behind the restaurant.

The department said there was no structural damage and the fire was put out quickly.

We reached out to Pier W but have not yet heard back.

