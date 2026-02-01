Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Small plane crashes in Brimfield Township, leaves 2 injured

Two people sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a small plane crashed in Brimfield Township, Portage County, Sunday afternoon, according to the Brimfield Fire Department.
Two people sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a small plane crashed in Brimfield Township, Portage County, Sunday afternoon, according to the Brimfield Fire Department.

In a social media post, the department said the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. near the 3200 block of Ranfield Road.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the plane had a sudden loss of power and went down in a wooded area just west of Route 44.

Brimfield Fire said fire crews, police, along with the Portage County Sheriff's Office and the OSHP responded to the scene.

Small plane crash in Brimfield Township

One person was taken to Akron General Medical and the other was taken to Akron Children's Hospital for evaluation and treatment, according to OSHP.

The state patrol said the crash remains under investigation.

No other injuries were reported.

