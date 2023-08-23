Smiles and styles: Barber college gives hundreds of free haircuts to Akron kids before first day of school

AKRON, Ohio — Thursday is the first day back to school for Akron Public School District students, and hundreds of kids got a fresh look just in time.

For the tenth straight year, Beyond Expectations Barber College offered free haircuts to kids the day before the first day of school.

Family First Health Services, a mental health organization, donated backpacks filled with school supplies. The barber college paid for the supplies through financial donations.

The event on Romig Road also included food and drinks, prizes, t-shirts, activities for the kids and a DJ.

Eric D. Garrett Sr., the owner of Beyond Expectations, is an Army veteran and said he enjoys doing his part to serve Akron and help out families.

"I love to give back to the community. It's really important to me," Garrett said. "As a kid growing up, I just remember my mother with four kids struggling to get our hair cut— 10, 20, 30 bucks— for that haircut with four boys."

The college students, who must complete a 10-month program before becoming eligible for a barber's license, were busy cutting and styling throughout the day as families took advantage of the bargain.

"It means a lot. I was one of these kids a few years back. Not having to pay for a haircut— getting blessed by a haircut for free— it's big," said 19-year-old DeMarco Thomas, who is set to graduate from the college in March.

Kobe Coachman, who will graduate this weekend, said the event is about much more than barbering. It's a chance to be a role model and build relationships with the kids.

"For me, it's really important to make people comfortable, especially when it comes to kids. Kids are very innocent. I don't want to have any type of impurity. I want them to be 100 percent innocent, authentic. Be themselves," Coachman said.

Brandon Bickley, a senior at East High School, received a haircut from Thomas and said getting a good look just before school starts is a big deal.

"It's real important. Who just wants to go to school looking crazy? I wouldn't," Bickley said. "I think it's a great opportunity."

Garrett also gave 325 free haircuts to kids on Tuesday at his barber college in Youngstown.

Normally, the cost for a haircut would be $7, but Garrett said, "I'm not losing money. I'm gaining friends."

He's also grateful to family, friends and community organizations supporting the annual free cuts.

"It's not about what your country can do for you. It's about what you can do for your cool and amazing country," he said.

