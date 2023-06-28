Smoke and haze from Canadian wildfires hits Northeast Ohio

Why has Northeast Ohio's air quality deteriorated over the last 24 hours? Across Canada, 490 fires are burning, with 255 of them considered to be out of control.

The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre has reported that 76,129 square kilometers (29,393 square miles) of land including forests has burned across Canada since Jan. 1. That exceeds the previous record set in 1989 of 75,596 square kilometers (29,187 square miles), according to the National Forestry Database.

Some wet weather in Quebec gave firefighters a chance to get ahead of some of the flames, but there hasn’t been enough rain to extinguish the wildfires. Environment Canada meteorologist Simon Legault said he expected rain to stop falling by Wednesday morning in the regions most affected by forest fires.

Many of the fires burning in Canada are in Quebec and Ontario, nearer to North America’s most populated areas than western wilderness areas.

Earlier this month, massive fires burning stretches of Canadian forests blanketed the northeastern United States and the Great Lakes region with smoke, turning the air yellowish gray and prompting warnings for people to stay inside and keep windows closed.

The small particles in wildfire smoke can irritate the eyes, nose and throat, and can affect the heart and lungs, making it harder to breathe. Health officials say it’s important to limit outdoor activities as much as possible to avoid breathing in the particles.

U.S. President Joe Biden has noted that hundreds of American personnel have joined Canadians to fight the fires.

