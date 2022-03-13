Snow Trails season is over but they may be open extra days

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Snow Trails in Mansfield like many wrapped up their season Sunday, but they hope they might be able to stay open if the weather permits it.

On their last day, they held their annual Slush Cup where skiers water ski through a pool of ice-cold water. They hold the event every year and nearly 100 people sign up.

Sunday, March 15 is set to be their last day, but on their website, they say if the weather permits, they may stay open some bonus days.

