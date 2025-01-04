Sober Supper Club celebrates Cleveland chefs and great cocktails...without the alcohol

CLEVELAND — You might be taking on a "dry January" challenge, a health trend that invites you to take a break from alcohol for a month. Or, maybe you've adopted a sober lifestyle full-time. Either way, a dinner party is coming up that celebrates fine dining and fine drinks without alcohol.

Fleurish, Zero Proof Bartending and Events is hosting another "Sober Supper Club" on Jan. 12. Fleurish, owned by Emily Tanski, provides high-quality bartending experiences serving non-alcoholic drinks.

Fleurish partners with Verbena Free Spirited, Cleveland's only non-alcoholic bar and bottle shop, to create a curated drink list for the "Sober Supper Club."

That drink list is paired with a special five-course dinner prepared by Chef Liu Fang of Abundance Culinary.

Chef Fang combines Cleveland's local flavors with traditional Chinese cuisine.

The winter harvest dinner will be held at Abundance Culinary, 1975 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights, on Jan.12 from 5 to 9 p.m.

To get tickets, click here.