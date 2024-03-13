1 PM: State officials to discuss safety plans ahead of solar eclipse

Officials from multiple state agencies, including the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Department of Transportation, Emergency Management Agency, and the Ohio Turnpike, are expected to reveal safety plans for the upcoming eclipse.

Watch a livestream of the press conference in the video player below at 1 p.m.:

News 5 livestream event

Around 124 miles in Ohio will experience complete darkness.

This will be the first time since 1806 that Ohio will witness a total solar eclipse.

Here's what makes the upcoming April eclipse special

The next one isn't expected until 2099.

