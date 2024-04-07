ECLIPSE CAST: Will clouds ruin the total solar eclipse?

The countdown is really on now! We are about 24 hours out from the total solar eclipse! Reminder: the full eclipse lasts for 2 and a half hours! The moon will start to cover the sun around 2 p.m. and continue to eclipse the sun until we reach totality around 3:15 p.m.

For Cleveland, totality lasts for 3 minutes and 50 seconds from 3:13 pm to 3:17 pm. Totality will be slightly less in Mansfield at 3 minutes and 17 seconds and 2 minutes and 48 seconds in Akron. Not everyone is included in the path of totality in our viewing area, including Canton and New Philadelphia. You will have to wear your safety glasses the entire time except when we are in totality.

News 5

Of course, none of this information matters if we cannot see the eclipse due to too many clouds. So, what is the forecast looking like for Monday? Let's talk!

High pressure is slowly moving east away from NEO, which is why we have had gorgeous clear skies since Saturday afternoon. As an area of low pressure moves from the west toward the Great Lakes, it will lift a warm front through our region on Monday. This will help boost our temperatures for eclipse day! Plan for temps in the 60s tomorrow. However, this system will also bring a rain chance and more clouds.

News 5

Plan for increasing clouds on Sunday afternoon and evening. Clouds will keep it milder overnight, with temps dropping into the 40s. Rain will roll through overnight. The most widespread showers look to be from 2 to 6 a.m. Showers will begin fading after sunrise. Much of the area looks dry by the late morning and early afternoon. Clouds are expected to thin around the same time. The timing of cloud erosion is everything for tomorrow. As of Sunday morning, I think there is a good chance clouds will thin enough for many of us during the afternoon. High clouds will certainly be possible during the afternoon/totality and it looks like the best viewing will be west of Cleveland.

The rest of Monday looks dry, so the weather should not impact traveling, but keep in mind we are expecting traffic headaches and delays tomorrow across all of Northern Ohio.

News 5

