ECLIPSE LIVE BLOG: Clouds are clearing, crowds are forming

It's a total solar eclipse day in Northeast Ohio! News 5 will update this live blog with the latest information, developments, and news throughout the day.

Click here for our complete total eclipse guide with the latest on the weather, traffic, and everything else you need to know.

10:30 a.m.: After an overcast morning, the clouds are starting to clear in Cleveland and Northeast Ohio. Will the skies remain clear this afternoon? Here's the latest from the Power of 5 weather team.

The North Coast Harbor in Cleveland is the place to be today, with hundreds already lined up for the City of Cleveland's Total Eclipse Fest. Our crews captured video of folks lining up: