Your Ultimate, Comprehensive Total Solar Eclipse Survival Guide

In just a few hours, day will turn to night in one of the most unique events you'll ever experience— the April 8 total solar eclipse. Here's everything you need to know for Eclipse Day.

What will the weather be?

Temperatures look to be pleasant, with highs in the 60s for most of Northeast Ohio. Cloud cover is another story; forecasted clouds in our area could obscure your view of the eclipse.

High pressure is slowly moving east away from NEO, which is why we have had gorgeous clear skies since Saturday afternoon. As an area of low pressure moves from the west toward the Great Lakes, it will lift a warm front through our region on Monday. This will help boost our temperatures for eclipse day! Plan for temps in the 60s tomorrow. However, this system will also bring a rain chance and more clouds.

Plan for increasing clouds on Sunday afternoon and evening. Clouds will keep it milder overnight, with temps dropping into the 40s. Rain will roll through overnight. The most widespread showers look to be from 2 to 6 a.m. Showers will begin fading after sunrise. Much of the area looks dry by the late morning and early afternoon. Clouds are expected to thin around the same time. The timing of cloud erosion is everything for tomorrow. As of Sunday morning, I think there is a good chance clouds will thin enough for many of us during the afternoon. High clouds will certainly be possible during the afternoon/totality and it looks like the best viewing will be west of Cleveland.

The rest of Monday looks dry, so the weather should not impact traveling, but keep in mind we are expecting traffic headaches and delays tomorrow across all of Northern Ohio.

What do I need to know about traffic?

We know this is a big weekend for Cleveland with thousands of spectators on their way to the city for Final Four games and the eclipse Monday.

Traffic is expected to be heavy this weekend, especially on Monday during the eclipse. AAA East Central is warning Northeast Ohio residents that traffic will significantly increase by the weekend. With the Cleveland Guardians home opener on the same day as the eclipse, traffic will be that much worse, especially Downtown.

Will the traffic really be that bad, you ask? Don’t take it from us. Hear it from a woman who went through it in 2017: Kent mother recounts traffic nightmare after 2017 eclipse

Where can I watch?

You can watch by looking up at the sky at about 3:15 p.m., obviously.

We’re also hosting a two-hour special online from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on-air from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

What events are there near me?

There are a number of events and viewing parties for this once-in-a-lifetime celestial event, and with tens of thousands of people expected to travel to the area to view the eclipse, you’ll want to set your plans early.

You can also check out this map below:

Is it too late to get eclipse glasses?

No! News 5 has teamed up with Wayside Furniture to give away dozens of eclipse glasses to our viewers, and they are still available at their location at 1367 Canton Road in Akron through the weekend. Available while supplies last!

You can also check with your local library, as many branches have glasses they are giving away for free.

Convenience stores and other general goods stores around Northeast Ohio are also selling the glasses - we recommend you call first and see if any are available

How can I tell if I’ll see the total eclipse?

The good news about this upcoming solar eclipse is that everyone in the lower 48 states will experience some sort of eclipse, whether it’s a partial solar eclipse or the total eclipse that will go right over Northeast Ohio.

But not everyone, even in Northern Ohio, will be under the veil of totality.

There is a hard line between those in Northern Ohio who will experience totality and those who will see the skies go completely dark for a few minutes.

What do I need in my eclipse preparedness kit?

Ohio Emergency Management Director Sima Merick provided a great list of items you may need, in addition to your eclipse glasses, of course:



Paper maps

Snacks

Drinks

Cash

Cell phone chargers

Food, water, supplies for pets

Of course, you’ll also want to bring any medication you need, and maybe an extra layer, as temperatures are expected to drop by about 10 degrees during totality.

What about my pets?

Many are asking what to do with their pets, and the answer isn’t to get them glasses. Instead, vets say to keep an eye on them. They may act a little weird, but for the most part, they should be fine.

What is the government doing to prepare?

OHIO

Gov. Mike DeWine held a press conference Friday at the state's Emergency Operations Center to discuss the state's plan for Monday's eclipse.

During his press conference, DeWine announced plans to activate the state’s emergency operations center that will combine state agencies under one roof. He said the center is activated both for emergencies and major events, and the eclipse "most definitely qualifies as a major event."

READ MORE: Ohio Emergency Operations Center to be activated for eclipse, DeWine says, OSHP increasing staffing

CUYAHOGA COUNTY

Bryan Closs, the Emergency Operations Center Manager, said that since 2022, the county has looked at every aspect, from critical infrastructure to schools, police and fire. Kloss said they have enough staff, hospitals are aware, and traffic plans are in place.

CLEVELAND

Whether you view the eclipse from the city or a metro park, expect and plan for delays, officials say. Cleveland has not seen an eclipse like this in 200 years, and it won’t see another one until 2444. People are coming from all over to see it. The Cleveland Metroparks says that it expects tens of thousands of visitors to each of its 18 parks across the area. For parking, the advice is simple—get there early.

MEDINA

Medina is going big after the Great Lakes Science Center named it a Solar Eclipse Ambassador location. The city, known for its shopping and welcoming people to the historic Square, is expecting a boom in visitors on April 8. The city is hosting a solar eclipse countdown watch party at the Medina Recreating Center from noon to 5 p.m.

LAKE COUNTY

Hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected to converge on Northeast Ohio for the eclipse. We are in the path of totality for the April 8 event. Lake County is expected to double in population for the days surrounding the event.

Because of the potential traffic issues, the sheriff's office said most schools in the county are closed, and most court cases have been canceled. There will be more dispatchers working, and staffing for first responders will be beefed up for accidents and medical emergencies. CLICK HERE to read more.

