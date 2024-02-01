Here's why you need special glasses to watch April's total solar eclipse

AVON LAKE, Ohio — In three months, Northeast Ohio will be in the path of a totality of a solar eclipse for the first time in 200 years; the moon will completely block the sun for four minutes.

We've told you about the events and how the city is prepping, but don't let your protective eyewear get lost in the excitement.

Cuyahoga Astronomical Association Observatory Director Jay Reynolds has always had an affinity for Astronomy, and when it comes to the solar eclipse, he's an expert and is equipped with everything needed to watch it.

"The moon is just going to move in front of the sun and block the sun. That's all that it's going to do. It's a very simple thing, but it's the progress of watching it become," said Reynolds.

Cleveland Clinic Dr. Nicole Bajic said that while the once-in-a-lifetime event will be phenomenal, eye protection is crucial.

“You can get permanent damage to your eyes if you stare directly into the sun,” Bajic said. “The retina is like the film in the camera, and unfortunately, we don't have a replacement for it. So, once you burn a hole through that film, it's done.”

But it's not just on April 8 that you shouldn't stare directly at the sun, it's every day.

“So unfortunately, people can have significant devastating vision loss from it, especially, you know, in the center part of your vision, so that's why we feel so passionate about those; make sure you protect your eyes,” said Bajic.

So, for Eclipse Day, doctors tell everyone to get their special eclipse glasses and make sure they have the right filter.

“It should be a logo on there that says ISO 12312-2,” said Dr. Bajic.

For Reynolds, in 1994, when Cleveland saw an annular eclipse, he was so excited he offered to educate the students at his daughter's school about it.

“I was told no. All the attorneys said all the kids had to stay inside and must pull down the shades because they're afraid that kids will go blind,” he said.

But now, 30 years later, with knowledge and advancement in technology, things have changed.

“It's fun to watch people become aware of science that we can touch that we can feel that we can experience,”

He now gets to share that same fascination with thousands from all over.

“There's something very special about seeing special things together as a group. You don't watch this alone, because it's something to be shared something you will remember the rest of your life,” Reynolds said.

If you are looking for places to buy solar eclipse glasses, you can find a list on the American Astronomical Society website or just click here.