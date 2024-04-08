Watch Now
What was that red spot at the bottom of the sun during the total solar eclipse?

The Baily's Beads effect is a phenomenon where sunlight peaks through a valley on the surface of the moon.
Posted at 6:08 PM, Apr 08, 2024
Did you see that red spot during the total solar eclipse? That was the Baily's Beads effect.

The Baily's Beads effect is a phenomenon where sunlight peaks through a valley on the surface of the moon.

During Monday's eclipse, you could see a small Baily's Bead at the bottom of the sun around the corona, which is the outermost layer of the sun and what produced the ring of light when the moon passed over it.

Watch then video above for a full explanation from News 5 Chief Meteorologist Mark Johnson.

