Your early solar eclipse forecast

The eclipse is a few days away, and Meteorologist Trent Magill doesn't want you to get too hung up on the temperatures Monday.

Clouds, on the other hand, could be a concern.

Some models are hinting at a wave rolling our way on Monday, which could bring some showers, and clouds will likely be around on Monday.

The silver lining to these clouds is that they will not necessarily be the thick, overcast clouds we've been seeing this week. Trent thinks there will be breaks in them throughout the day—hopefully around the 3:10 p.m. to 3:20 p.m. time frame.

Trent and the Power of 5 weather team are watching the models and forecasts closely, to say the least, and hoping for the best.

The good news is that those clouds will keep Monday's temperatures mild and pleasant, near 60 degrees—at least when the sun isn't blocked by the Moon.

Watch Mark Johnson explain how quickly the temperatures will fall during the brief period of totality, and why you may want to pack an eclipse jacket:

How much will the temperature drop during the solar eclipse?

