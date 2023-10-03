Euclid searches for a football team to play on Senior Night; Solon chooses not to travel for Friday's game

There will not be a football game between the Euclid Panthers and the Solon Comets this Friday night.

According to a statement from the Euclid City School District, the Solon Comets have decided to forfeit Friday's game as opposed to traveling to Euclid Community Stadium.

Euclid was set to hold Senior's Night at Friday's game. The statement expressed disappointment for students, athletes, the band and the community.

Last Friday, the Panthers took their home game to Brunswick due to a series of incidents that occurred throughout the week prior to the game.

Tuesday's statement addressed the need to change last week's game and stated that concerns related to that decision were properly handled:

"The high school administrators then dedicated time to thoroughly address those concerns, resulting in an enjoyable and memorable Homecoming Dance. We are eager to provide our students with traditional and typical high school experiences."

Euclid will now attempt to find another team to play Friday night so that the district can "celebrate their school community and their students’ achievements" at Senior Night.

RELATED: Euclid High School not hosting Friday night football game due to safety concerns

Full statement provided by Euclid City Schools:

We regret to inform you that the Friday night football game between the Euclid Panthers and Solon Comets will not be taking place, as the Solon City School District has chosen to forfeit the game instead of making the journey to Euclid Community Stadium.

Our disappointment is rooted in the missed opportunity for student-athletes, band members, cheer squads, and our diverse communities to interact, reinforcing the shared values that unite us as Americans, transcending our differences. We firmly believe such interactions foster a sense of unity and understanding among all involved.

It's important to address the concerns that have arisen, particularly in light of the recent media coverage related to Euclid. Weekly, we share our comprehensive plans for the management of events at Euclid Community Stadium with visiting teams, as we did with Solon. We want to emphasize that Euclid Schools are committed to hosting events only when we can ensure our local community's and visiting opponents' safety. Therefore, we find no reason to move Friday night’s game.

To provide reassurance, it's important to communicate that the game against Brunswick was moved after careful consideration so a thorough investigation into community concerns could be properly completed. The high school administrators then dedicated time to thoroughly address those concerns, resulting in an enjoyable and memorable Homecoming Dance. We are eager to provide our students with traditional and typical high school experiences. Senior Night, scheduled for this Friday, was intended to be another opportunity to celebrate our school community and our students’ achievements.

The Euclid Panthers will travel to Solon on Thursday for the Freshman football game and again on Saturday for the JV game in the spirit of sportsmanship and friendly competition.

We are actively attempting to schedule another team for Friday and will explore opportunities to celebrate our Senior football players, band members, and cheerleaders. We hope to overcome these challenges and create an environment where friendly competition and camaraderie can flourish, bringing our communities together in the true spirit of sportsmanship.

Christopher Papouras

Superintendent

Euclid City School District



The Solon City School District responded by saying that their decision to cancel Friday's game was not an easy decision to make but felt it was necessary given "the events that occurred last week around Euclid High School," the school said in a statement.

According to the statement, Solon offered to recognize Euclid as the home team in all aspects and to host Euclid's Senior Night festivities.

The statement provided by Solon City schools clarified that the game is not forfeited but is a "no contest" or canceled due to Euclid declining to move the game to Solon.

Full statement provided by Solon City Schools:

After extensive conversations between Euclid and Solon administrators, Solon has determined that our football team, band/dance team, cheerleaders and fans will not travel to Euclid Friday night. This decision was not made lightly, as we take the safety and well being of our students and community very seriously. Given the events that occurred last week around Euclid High School, we believe this is the safest course of action.



The SHS administration offered to host Friday’s game and provide Euclid with every opportunity to honor their student-athletes and band members for their Senior Night. Adjustments would have been made to the traditional events at a home game - Euclid’s band would have performed all pre-game festivities (facing their stands) and would have been recognized as the home team in all aspects of the game. Additionally, the Solon Music Parents were willing to share the revenue from concessions, the SHS athletic department would have shared all gate profits, and the Solon Schools would have covered the cost of all event staff.



Unfortunately, Euclid was not willing to move the game to Solon’s Stewart Field. Therefore, Friday’s varsity football game between Solon High School and Euclid High School has been canceled.



Per Ohio High School Athletic Association regulations, a regular season game that is canceled is considered a “no contest,” not a forfeiture. A “no contest” shall not be included in won-lost records.



We look forward to our Week 9 match-up when the Comets travel to Brunswick on Friday, October 13. Kick-off is at 7 p.m.

