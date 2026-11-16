Solon joins growing list of Ohio cities banning the feeding of wildlife on residential properties

SOLON, Ohio — As the weather turns colder, many people concerned for the well-being of wild animals like to put out food for them in their yards. While the animals may appreciate it, their neighbors may not.

As a result, a growing number of cities are putting laws on the books to make the practice illegal — and Solon is the latest city to crack down.

Solon police say it's for precisely that reason: if a wild animal knows where to get free grub, it's more likely to stay in that area, even if that area is a residential neighborhood.

"Largely the concerns have been the animals loitering on the property of neighbors," Solon Chief of Police Courtenay Perkins said.

In a typical loitering situation, police focus their attention on the loiterer. But when it comes to those of the four-legged variety, they're not likely to respond to the threat of a ticket or fine if they don't disperse.

"What we've been seeing is those wild animals are defecating, urinating, you know damaging property in the yards. Whether they're digging or scratching or clawing at the yards and the furniture of the neighbors and it's just creating like a nuisance condition," Perkins said.

That's why Solon wants residents to know of a new ordinance prohibiting the feeding of wildlife, even on their own property. The list includes the obvious deer, geese, raccoon and squirrels, but also stray dogs and cats.

"Unfortunately what one neighbor does affects another neighbor," Perkins said.

The notable exceptions would be for your own pets and for songbirds fed from a stationary bird feeder. Solon is simply the latest to put measures like this on the books.

"October 21st the city of Kent passed a similar ordinance, the city of Lyndhurst, the city of Broadview Heights they've had this ordinance for even longer. Garfield Heights is actually exploring making a change to their local code so you know all of the suburban cities are noticing this," Perkins said.

Some residents understand the move. "It's probably more environmentally friendly, I know we have a deer problem here and as long as I get to feed my songbirds I'm ok with it," one resident said.

Others do not.

"I think animals deserve to be fed," one woman said.

Others point to the fact that wild animals are just that — wild.

"Animals need their own habitat and environment to thrive and with human in the way that will intervene with their way of life," one resident said.

In the end, it's a nuisance issue and police say a safety issue.

"We don't want motor vehicle crashes to increase because of more animal traffic and we also don't want pets and human beings being attacked and you know we've had some issues there," Perkins said.

A violation is a fourth-degree misdemeanor, which in Ohio could carry a fine up to $250. With repeated offenses, it could become a first-degree misdemeanor. But Solon police say this is something they hope they don't have to enforce — they say a word to the wise will be sufficient.