Solon police officer recognized for using AED to save man's life

SOLON, Ohio — A Solon Police Department officer is being honored with the department’s Life Saving Award for using an automated external defibrillator (AED) to save a man's life in May.

Field Training Officer Nicholas Kline is being recognized for resuscitating a 63-year-old man, according to the department's Facebook page. On May 2, Kline responded to West Nimrod Street for a report of a man who collapsed in the street and was unresponsive.

Neighbors had already begun CPR, and upon arrival, Kline used an AED to deliver a single shock to the victim. This restored the man’s heart to a normal rhythm, the post said.

The 63-year-old man was talking before being transported to the hospital and made a full recovery.

View the full post here:

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.