Solon police department search for missing 16-year-old girl

Solon Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who left her home Sunday night.

According to police, Courtney Laster walked away from her home in the 37000 block of Fawn Path Drive in Solon at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Police say she is approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

She is a black female with brown eyes, brown hair with short dreads.

She was last seen wearing a sleeveless gray hoodie, jean shorts, light colored shoes, and a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Solon Police Department at 440-248-1234.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.