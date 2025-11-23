Some Northeast Ohio families are still waiting for their SNAP benefits

CLEVELAND — Some Northeast Ohio families said they have gone weeks without receiving their November SNAP benefits, prompting growing concern as the state continues working to complete distributions following the recent government shutdown.

Rachel Donovan, a widowed mother of four with three children under the age of three, said her benefits are typically deposited on Nov. 2. This month, they are 20 days late, leaving her with just eight cents remaining on her card.

“We’ve been through a lot the last two years and they just keep me going,” Donovan said.

Donovan said she contacted the state repeatedly over the past several weeks and was given multiple dates when her benefits were expected to arrive.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) told News 5 on Thursday that it expected to complete 100% of November SNAP distributions by Friday.

When contacted again on Friday, the agency said it had reached 99% and would review Donovan’s case. After another request for comment Saturday, ODJFS said funds for outstanding cases “should be resolved or have an update Monday.”

The delay leaves Donovan facing another weekend without the benefits she has used to feed her family.

“I go through literally like 15 gallons of milk a month,” she said. “[My baby is] on a $60 can of formula. WIC gives me six cans. But I also have to pay with my food stamps for two cans,” Donovan said.

Donovan is not the only Ohioan waiting.

Nathan Myers, another SNAP recipient, said he has also been without benefits for weeks. The food currently in his home, he said, is a donation from his church.

“It’s getting down to the wire now and my only mode of transportation is my bicycle,” Myers said. “And I’m fearing that if a resolution doesn’t come soon I might have to sell my bicycle.”

Myers said he has sold clothing, borrowed money and pawned personal items to make ends meet.

Both Donovan and Myers said they will continue calling the state until their benefits are issued. News 5 has requested the status of both cases and is awaiting further information from ODJFS.

“You reaching out on our behalf is going to bring awareness and I really appreciate that,” Donovan said.

ODJFS has not provided specific numbers on how many families remain without benefits, but said updates are expected Monday.