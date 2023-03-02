Sorority convention lands in Cleveland, kicks off event with public career fair

CLEVELAND — A sea of pink and green will be taking over Downtown Cleveland this weekend! The women of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, are descending on the city for the 92nd Great Lakes Regional Conference.

More than 3,000 women are expected to attend, filling all of Cleveland's downtown hotels for the weekend.

Members are coming from all over the region and that's expected to create an economic impact of about $1.5 million on the city.

Alpha Kappa Alpha is an organization built on community service, so it's only right the conference kicks- off with a career fair that’s open to the public, Thursday, March 2.

Experts and workshops will available to help people brush- up their resumes and interviewing skills.

Wednesday night, News 5 anchor Courtney Gousman talked to the sorority's Great Lakes Regional Director, Gwendolyn Kirtley, who says employers will be hiring on the spot.

"We will have about 40 employers coming. Of those 40, we have big companies like Sherwin Williams, Cleveland Clinic, just to name a few. We want to give back to the community, and there are so many opportunities right here in Cleveland and companies need employees," Kirtley said.

That career fair is set for Thursday at Cleveland's downtown Hilton.

It runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

So far, members of Alpha Kappa Alpha have already donated well over $10,000 to support Dress for Success Cleveland.

