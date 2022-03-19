South Asian Dance competition takes place in Cleveland Saturday

CLEVELAND — More than 16 teams are competing in a South Asian dance competition put on by a non-profit organization at Case Western Reserve University.

The competition takes place in Cleveland every year and features the best of Bhangra and Bollywood fusion teams from all over the U.S. It's put on by students at CWRU as part of the NAACH-DI.

The 16 teams will perform at 5 p.m. Saturday. Eight teams for Bhangra and eight teams for Bollywood Fusion. A winner will be chosen from each category.

For tickets to the event click here.

