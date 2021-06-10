South Euclid police searching for man who attacked, robbed woman at Walmart

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — Police are searching for a man accused of attacking and robbing a woman at a South Euclid Walmart on Monday, according to a press release.

The woman was loading groceries into her vehicle when a man grabbed her and removed her necklace, police said. It happened around 12:17 p.m. outside of the Walmart at 1868 Warrensville Center Road.

South Euclid Police The man accused of attacking and robbing a woman at the South Euclid Walmart left in the vehicle pictured.

The man left the scene in the vehicle pictured, described as a Chevy E-350 van with a tow hitch and padlock on the rear doors, the release said. The vehicle also has damage to the rear driver-side wheel well and an offset front license plate.

If you have any information about the incident, contact South Euclid police at 216-381-1234.

