South Euclid steps in after shifting property lines halt homeowner’s fence project

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — A fence project that was supposed to take three days is now on hold after the boundary between two South Euclid properties appeared to shift more than once.

Pink markings, blue markings and orange cones sit across the lawn, each indicating a possible property line. The city is now taking the step of bringing in its engineer and surveyors to establish the boundary and place official property pins.

Amber Clark moved into her newly built home in December. She said installing a fence quickly became a priority because she has a 1-year-old child and a nearly 70-pound labradoodle.

“We just really wanted a fence,” Clark said.

The fence panels are now stacked against the side of her home as questions remain about where the fence can legally be installed.

Clark said the dispute began when her contractor drilled the first post holes.

“The moment that he drilled holes, the neighbor came outside and said that we were on her property line, and then she immediately called the police,” Clark said.

The work stopped, and Clark contacted the home’s builder, Ryan Homes. She said a company representative came to the property, reviewed the plans and marked a different boundary.

Her contractor, Ryan Trivisonno of NCR Design LLC, said he then followed the new markings and continued working.

“I dig. I pour. We’re pretty much done. We’re about to build the fence,” Trivisonno said.

Then another survey appeared to point back toward the contractor’s original location, where the first holes had already been filled.

“I’m looking at it, and I’m like, ‘I’m right. The city, what they had, was right,’” Trivisonno said.

Clark said the apparent boundary changed again the following day after a Ryan Homes representative arrived while surveyors were examining the property.

“Before he got here, the surveyors were taking a look at the line, but they didn’t say anything,” Clark said. “But then once he got here, he started talking with them, and suddenly they changed the line where they originally mapped it out.”

Ryan Homes did not respond to News 5’s calls requesting comment.

The neighboring homeowner told News 5 off camera that the issue is straightforward: If the fence crosses onto her property, she will call police.

Keith Benjamin, South Euclid director of community services and development said property owners would normally be expected to resolve a boundary dispute themselves.

“The homeowners should get together, and they can each hire their own surveyor, or both hire the same surveyor they both trust and split the cost,” Benjamin said.

In this case, however, the city ordered the fence work stopped and decided to step in.

The city engineer and surveyors are expected to visit the property Monday to determine the boundary and place official pins marking the line.

The final determination could also increase the project’s cost. If the approved fence location changes again, concrete that has already been poured may have to be removed, and some of the contractor’s previous work could be lost.

Clark said she is not concerned about gaining or losing a few feet of yard. She wants a boundary that the builder, city and both homeowners can agree is correct.

“I was fine with whatever the line was,” Clark said. “I just really wanted to get it right.”