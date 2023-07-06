South Main Street Bridge over Nimisila Reservoir in Green closes for repairs

The South Main Street Bridge over the Nimisila Reservoir in Green is closed due to deterioration, according to Summit County Engineer Alan Brubaker.

Inspectors found this deterioration on Thursday, and the Summit County Council had already approved a construction project to rehabilitate the bridge.

The construction had a completion date of June 2024, but due to the urgent need to close the bridge ahead of schedule, the contractor has been asked to expedite the process. Brubaker did not indicate when the bridge is expected to reopen.

In total, the bridge will cost about $645,000 to repair.

According to Brubaker, a detour route will be posted, but it will include Coment, Manchester and Nimisila roads.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 4

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.