Spectrum customers in Cleveland experiencing internet outages after plow truck hits utility pole

Numerous businesses have been affected
Spectrum outage caused by a plow truck hitting a utility pole at an intersection in Cleveland Heights.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Spectrum announced that customers in the Cleveland area are experiencing service disruptions after a plow truck hit a utility pole at an intersection on South Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights on Friday, damaging fiber lines, according to Spokesperson Mike Hogan.

Hogan said Spectrum teams responded immediately and are diligently working to make necessary repairs to restore service.

The area ranges from Cleveland Heights to Tremont.

The City of Cleveland Heights said repairs at the intersection where the utility pole was hit will take up to 19 hours.

It is unclear exactly how many customers have been affected, but several businesses posted about some form of service issue:

News 5 is working to learn more information.

