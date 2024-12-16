Speed signs in one township are catching speeders; keeping neighborhoods safer

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio — Speed signs are being placed in neighborhoods across Springfield Township.

Chief Jack Simone of the Springfield Township Police Department said speeding through residential areas is the number one complaint they receive. The local board of trustees heard these complaints and invested in three-speed signs. Those signs were placed in three different neighborhoods in early November.

The signs do a lot more than just remind drivers of the speed limit. Inside those signs is a camera that collects data on the speed and volume of cars traveling the roads. All of that is accessible to Chief Simone on his computer.

Those cameras also can take pictures of speeders. The police department has been sharing those pictures on its Facebook page. License plates and faces of the drivers are blurred, but Simone said the department knows exactly who those individuals are.

"We can't enforce or cite those folks," Simone said. "What we can do is connect them to investigation. We can track them down and have a meeting with those folks. I can assure those folks that if our officers see those folks out and violating traffic laws in the future, they will likely be issued a citation."

Simone hopes these posts guilt the speeders into obeying the speed limit.

"We want to encourage folks to follow the law and abide the speed limits," he said. "We want our streets to be safe in our community like everywhere else."

Currently, the three signs have been placed at Columbine Avenue, Delaware Avenue, and Northview Drive. Simone said those signs will eventually be moved to other neighborhoods to tackle speeding.