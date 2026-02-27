Spirit Airlines ceasing operations out of Cleveland Hopkins

Spirit Airlines announced Thursday that it will cease operations at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport on April 15.
The airport said it's part of the airline's larger restructuring plan.
The airline operates one daily flight to Fort Lauderdale. If you have booked tickets for that flight after April 15, you are asked to contact the airline to find out what options are available.
Spirit has been operating at Cleveland Hopkins for over a decade.
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.