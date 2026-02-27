Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Spirit Airlines ceasing operations out of Cleveland Hopkins

The change is effective April 15
Flying out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport soon? For spring break perhaps? Well, one airline announced it will be ceasing operations.
Spirit Airlines ceasing operations out of Cleveland Hopkins
Spirit Airlines
Posted
and last updated

Spirit Airlines announced Thursday that it will cease operations at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport on April 15.

The airport said it's part of the airline's larger restructuring plan.

The airline operates one daily flight to Fort Lauderdale. If you have booked tickets for that flight after April 15, you are asked to contact the airline to find out what options are available.

Spirit has been operating at Cleveland Hopkins for over a decade.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.