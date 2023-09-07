Spotted lanternfly found, reported, squashed in News 5 parking lot

A spotted lanternfly was found in the News 5 parking lot Thursday evening.

They have been spotted throughout Ohio, but there have not been reports of the spotted lanternfly in midtown Cleveland.

This invasive species is known to destroy plants and crops and, most recently, was seen in a Cleveland cemetery.

If you suspect you have found a spotted lanternfly, you should kill it and report it to the Ohio Department of Agriculture, as News 5 anchor Rob Powers did to the pest he spotted in the News 5 parking lot.

News 5 Cleveland

RELATED: More invasive spotted lanternflys seen in Cleveland

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 6

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.