St. Augustine Hunger Center wraps up holiday drive, urges support beyond Thanksgiving

CLEVELAND — St. Augustine Hunger Center wrapped up a major holiday food drive on Wednesday, collecting donations to help keep its pantry stocked well beyond Thanksgiving.

Donors dropped off curbside contributions from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Tremont Center. All of the food will be shared with neighbors in need throughout the holiday season through Catholic Charities’ food shelves and pantries across the eight counties of the Diocese of Cleveland.

Jay Kelley, a “Fill the Pantry” sponsor with Elk & Elk, said the support is crucial long after the Thanksgiving rush.

"Thanksgiving is a big event, but we need food all year. And you probably heard they serve over a thousand meals a week here, so we need food all year.”

Kelley says they've been part of the Fill the Pantry drive for 20 years.

Organizers say community drives like this. The donations are key to keeping shelves full as demand for assistance remains high.