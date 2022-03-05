St. Baldrick's Foundation buzzes off locks across Northeast Ohio for pediatric cancer research

CLEVELAND — Clipping their hair to show they care, Northeast Ohioans set out to area barbershops and salons to participate in the St. Baldrick's Foundation Head-Shaving event to raise money for pediatric cancer research.

On Saturday morning, West Park Barber Shop, UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital and other shops and salons participated in the 11th annual head shaving event, with others even participating virtually.

Participants gathered sponsors and donations to back them as they headed off to shave off their locks for a good cause. Others who didn't want to face the buzzers opted to donate hair and others dyed their hair green to raise awareness and money as well. Some shaved their heads at home and shared the experience live on Zoom during the event Saturday.

Stephanie Pennza, community outreach coordinator, said that 67 "shavees" took part in the event.

"We just help so many Clevelanders and beyond and it's just great to be in solidarity with everyone," Pennza said.

One of the shavees, Dave Nagel, got in the barber chair on Saturday, participating in the event for the first time. As he explained why he decided to do it, Nagel teared up.

"I'm doing it for my niece Olivia, a 12 year cancer survivor," Nagel said. "She's meant the world to me, greatest kid. She does mean the world to me. I had a manager at work that got me interested in doing this so that's why I'm here, it's for a great cause."

Through the St. Baldrick's Foundation, more than $800,000 has been raised to date to funds grants for childhood cancer research at UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital and Case Western Reserve University.

So far during this campaign, more than $65,000 has been raised, nearing the foundation's $100,000 goal. But even though the event has passed, those interested in helping can still do so on their site. To learn more, click here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.